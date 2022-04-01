Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition scooter launched in India priced at Rs 86,500

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan launched the Standard Edition of its scooter Suzuki Avenis. The new scooter is priced at Rs. 86,500 (ex. Showroom). It is to be noted that earlier the company launched the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis.

Suzuki Avenis boasts a sporty design complimented with details like a motorcycle-inspired split grab rail, sporty muffler cover, alloy wheels, graphics with bold SUZUKI branding on the floorboard, thus providing a sporty feel to this scooter and making it a perfect choice for the consumer.

It is available in multiple colour options namely Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black, Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey.

The Suzuki Avenis is armed with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a body of 106 kgs to deliver the power of 8.7 PS revving at 6750rpm and torque of 10Nm.

Considering the convenience of the riders, the Standard Edition as well will continue to be equipped with an external hinge type fuel cap for ease of fuelling and features of under-seat space. The scooter gets motorcycle-inspired rear indicators, body mounts, a LED headlamp and an LED tail lamp.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.," We are thankful to our customers for the response that Avenis has received in the Indian market. The scooter was launched with the thought process that a product with a trusted engine and advanced sporty design has the ability to disrupt the market. It turned out to be true as we got a phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from.”

