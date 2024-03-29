Suzuki Launches V-Strom 800DE At Rs 10.30 lakh: Check Features, Design, And Other Details

Suzuki India has recently unveiled its latest offering in the adventure bike segment with the launch of the V-Strom 800DE. Priced at Rs.10.30 lakh, this middleweight adventure bike brings a host of features and capabilities to appeal to riders seeking genuine off-road experiences. Let's dive into the key highlights of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE:

Engine Performance And Technology

The V-Strom 800DE features all-new 776 cc parallel-twin engine that marks a departure from the traditional v-twin architecture. This powerhouse generates an impressive 82 bhp and 78 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling ride across various terrains. Equipped with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a standard bi-directional quickshifter, the V-Strom 800DE promises smooth and precise gear shifts for enhanced riding dynamics.

Design and Construction

Unlike its predecessors, the V-Strom 800DE boasts a sturdy steel frame that contributes to excellent stability and manoeuvrability, especially during off-road adventures. The bike's suspension system features a fully adjustable Showa USD fork with 220 mm of travel at the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear, providing optimal comfort and control over rugged terrains.

Features

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE features a 5-inch full-color TFT display with automatic day/night modes. This intuitive interface allows riders to access various electronic settings, including multiple ride modes, traction control settings, and more, ensuring a personalized and immersive riding experience.

Chassis and Wheels

The V-Strom 800DE's chassis is designed for optimal performance, featuring a detachable rear sub-frame for easy maintenance and an aluminium swingarm for added durability. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels paired with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres, offering exceptional grip and stability on diverse terrains.

While it may lack cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, a point of contention for some riders, the V-Strom 800DE compensates with its robust performance, advanced technology, and competitive pricing, making it a compelling choice for adventure enthusiasts.