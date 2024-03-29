Advertisement
NewsAuto
SUZUKI

Suzuki Launches V-Strom 800DE At Rs 10.30 lakh: Check Features, Design, And Other Details

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE features a  5-inch full-color TFT display with automatic day/night modes.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suzuki Launches V-Strom 800DE At Rs 10.30 lakh: Check Features, Design, And Other Details

Suzuki India has recently unveiled its latest offering in the adventure bike segment with the launch of the V-Strom 800DE. Priced at Rs.10.30 lakh, this middleweight adventure bike brings a host of features and capabilities to appeal to riders seeking genuine off-road experiences. Let's dive into the key highlights of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE:

 Engine Performance And Technology

The V-Strom 800DE features all-new 776 cc parallel-twin engine that marks a departure from the traditional v-twin architecture. This powerhouse generates an impressive 82 bhp and  78 Nm of torque, ensuring a thrilling ride across various terrains. Equipped with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a standard bi-directional quickshifter, the V-Strom 800DE promises smooth and precise gear shifts for enhanced riding dynamics.

Design and Construction

Unlike its predecessors, the V-Strom 800DE boasts a sturdy steel frame that contributes to excellent stability and manoeuvrability, especially during off-road adventures. The bike's suspension system features a fully adjustable Showa USD fork with 220 mm of travel at the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear, providing optimal comfort and control over rugged terrains.

Features

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE features a  5-inch full-color TFT display with automatic day/night modes. This intuitive interface allows riders to access various electronic settings, including multiple ride modes, traction control settings, and more, ensuring a personalized and immersive riding experience.

Chassis and Wheels

The V-Strom 800DE's chassis is designed for optimal performance, featuring a detachable rear sub-frame for easy maintenance and an aluminium swingarm for added durability. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels paired with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres, offering exceptional grip and stability on diverse terrains.

While it may lack cross-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, a point of contention for some riders, the V-Strom 800DE compensates with its robust performance, advanced technology, and competitive pricing, making it a compelling choice for adventure enthusiasts.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder