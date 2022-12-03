Suzuki Motorcycle India registers 21 percent YoY hike, exports 16,203 units last month

The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation - Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), has recorded sales of 79,359 units in November 2022. Thus, the company posted a YoY hike of 21 per cent for the last month. Well, the two-wheeler manufacturer sold 63,156 units in the Indian market, while it registered exports of 16,203 units. Currently, the company has a wide lineup of scooters and motorcycles in the Indian market. The list includes Burgman 125, Access 125, Avenis, Katana, Hayabusa, V-Strom 650 XT, V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, and Gixxer SF 250.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Suzuki Motorcycle India has successfully maintained a strong sales momentum in November too, achieving a year on year double-digit growth in the month. This is a result of growing popularity and demand for Suzuki two-wheeler products in domestic as well as export markets.”

He further added, “In fact, this is the 3rd consecutive month in which the company has registered double-digit year on year growth. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers, dealerships and SMIPL personnel. This sales growth has been made possible with their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki.”

Also read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Alto, Swift & more to get expensive by 2023: Here’s why

While the brand is considered a niche one in the Indian market, it has recorded commendable growth in the recent past. Talking of its new products, the brand took the veils off the V-Strom 800 DE at the EICMA this year. The adventure touring motorcycle will rival the likes of the BMW 850 GS, Triumph Tiger, and the forthcoming Honda Transalp 750, once launched. In addition, the Japanese brand has launched GSX-8S in the international market. The naked motorcycle is expected to make its Indian entry, however, there’s no confirmation from the brand about the same.