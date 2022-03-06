हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Isuzu

Take a look at how an Isuzu MU-7 SUV becomes a Toyota Land Cruiser: Video

The exterior of this SUV looks very neat and it is easy for people who do not know much about cars to mistake it for an authentic Land Cruiser.

Take a look at how an Isuzu MU-7 SUV becomes a Toyota Land Cruiser: Video
Image for representation

Due to the underlying base car which is used for the project, replica cars often have proportional problems, which can ruin their appearance. While many examples of this kind of mishap can be found in the market, but this Isuzu MU-7, which is converted to look like the Toyota Land Cruiser luxury SUV, has no such issues.

YouTube channel MAGNETO11 has posted a video where vlogger Punit Sharma where he shows all the modifications made to a SUV to make it look like a Land Cruiser. 

Across the front, the grille, the headlamps, and the bonnet have been replaced by Land Cruiser components, including a bumper specifically designed for the SUV. The flared wheel arches on this vehicle are based on the original Land Cruiser design.

Read also: India is looking for a cost-effective EV technology for mass rapid transportation: Nitin Gadkari

There are 22 inch aftermarket alloy wheels and tyres on the SUV and its side panels, doors, and roof have also been redesigned to resemble a Land Cruiser. In order to make the Isuzu look like a Land Cruiser, the rear quarter panels also needed to be changed.

Just like the front bumper, a rear bumper was also made custom for this SUV. There is also a Toyota Land Cruiser element in the form of the rear window, tailgate, and tail lamps. On the tailgate is the chrome Land Cruiser badges. This SUV is still being worked on and the vlogger can be heard predicting it will be equipped with a rear windshield wiper as well as a roof mounted spoiler.

Changing the interior of an Isuzu is among the most impressive transformations. In this case, the interior is white with brown accents. As well as the leather-covered seats, the dashboard and steering wheel are also covered in leather. Diamond stitching is used on the roof liners, and speakers are mounted on the roof.

It took around 4 months to convert this Isuzu to a Land Cruiser. The total cost of this conversion was Rs 14 lakh.

Click here to watch the full video

