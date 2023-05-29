Tata Altroz iCNG First Drive Review: A Practical & Frugal Hatch For India?

Tata Altroz iCNG is addressing an issue that still is the major setback for CNG cars - the inexistent boot space. Not wrong to say, Tata Motors has innovatively found a solution to this concern in the form of ‘Twin Cylinder Tech’. To make ourselves understand, how well the solution from Tata Motors performs on the road, in practical conditions, we drove the Tata Altroz iCNG in Goa. On highways, high-speed free-flowing roads, on curvy-serpentine twisties, and even on uphill inclines. But did it manage to out rule the no-trunk issue? Well, read on to find out.

Tata Altroz iCNG Review: What’s New Outside?

Tata Altoz is a crowd-puller with its appealing exterior. The premium hatchback is designed on the baselines of the Impact 2.0 design language of the brand. Therefore, it embodies smooth lines and sharp characteristics. The nose looks bold with balanced use of piano-black elements and chrome inserts. The slim upswept headlamps are another chic design element on the Altroz. The diamond-cut alloy wheels further accentuate its appeal.

Over to the rear, it gets a new “iCNG” badge. The remaining bit on the exterior remains unchanged. Well, no point mending what’s not broken. The tail of the Altroz still looks fresh with dollops of piano-black elements. Also, Tata Motors have stuck a new 50 Million sales milestone badge on the right-hand-side rear door.

Tata Altroz iCNG Review: Altered Interior?

The dashboard layout and interior theme are retained on the Altroz iCNG. The dual-tone Silver-grey interior theme looks premium. The seats on the Altroz iCNG are comfortable, and the space on the inside is great too. The key highlight here is the feature list, which is extensively long and very-much identical to that of petrol/diesel variants of the car. After all, Tata Motors is offering the Altroz iCNG in all trim options. The premium hatchback gets a new instrument cluster, which is borrowed from the Tiago iCNG to keep costs down.

Also, there are no drive modes now, and it misses out on cruise control too. The premium hatchback now gets a sunroof too. Thus, coming up as the only car in its segment to get a sunroof, along with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Moreover, the sunroof can be controlled via voice commands.

The Altroz iCNG doesn’t miss out on boot space either. With cylinders tucked in the cavity meant for the spare wheel, it retains a usable boot space of 210 litres. Therefore, it is a rather practical pick over its rivals, in this regard. The 7-inch touchscreen could’ve been replaced with a larger one, along with the addition of wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Otherwise, it is an excellent package, on the whole.

Tata Altroz iCNG Review: Performance

Powering the Tata Altroz iCNG is the same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 88 PS against 115 Nm of max figures in the petrol mode, while in the CNG mode, it develops a max output of 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. The gearbox here is a 5-speed MT. Also, the Altroz iCNG is roughly 100 kilos heavier than the regular petrol Altroz. To handle this extra weight, it gets revised suspension components and reinforced monocoque around the rear. As a result, the ride is supple with no thuds breaking into the cabin. Dynamically, the Altroz iCNG remains a great product. It can be swerved into lanes, and there’s no scary body roll.

The Altroz iCNG with the extra weight, stops in time too. The power delivery in the petrol mode is fine, while in the CNG mode, it feels just adequate. However, cruising on triple-digits is possible. The nature of the motor in terms of NVH levels is identical on both modes, and the CNG-petrol transition remains seamless. However, in comparison to the rivals, the engine feels a little coarse, thanks to its 3-cylinder architecture. On the flip side, it is torquey lower down the rev range.

The mileage still remains uncalculated, as pumps in Goa could not deliver sufficient pressure to fill up the tanks well. The Altroz can also start on CNG itself, and it now misses out on the drive modes - City & Eco. Well, the requirement goes in vain with the CNG kit. Interestingly, the car now runs in the City mode as standard. So, drivability feels alright for the motor that is on offer.

Tata Altroz iCNG Review: Should You Buy One?

Priced from Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the Tata Altroz iCNG turns out to be a rather innovative product in its segment. While it takes the frugality quotient to new heights, it keeps aside the challenge associated with CNG cars. The ride and driving dynamics are of a high order too. Similarly, the feature list helps it keep the premium hatchback nature alive. Thus, it will certainly fit like a glove for those looking for a CNG car that doesn’t feel rudimentary or cheap and copes up well with weekend luggage.