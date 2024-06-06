Tata Altroz Racer To Break Cover Tomorrow; Check Features, Performance, And Other Details

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the Altroz Racer. The company will announce the price of the sportier variant of its premium hatchback, in India tomorrow. This new model will be available in three different colours and across three different variants. Read here to know more about this vehicle.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer features a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. Although this engine was previously seen in the Altroz range as the iTurbo, the Racer variant boasts a higher state of tune, delivering 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, promising an engaging driving experience.

Exterior Design

Key highlights of the exterior design of the Tata Altroz Racer include a dual-tone paint scheme, 'Racer' badging on the front fenders, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a distinctive black bonnet adorned with two white stripes running along its length and onto the roof. The model also features an integrated spoiler. Prospective buyers can choose from three colours: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. The three variants available will be named R1, R2, and R3.

Interior Features

Inside the Altroz Racer, Tata Motors has equipped the cabin with several premium features. These include an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The interior is further enhanced with orange accents and ambient lighting, all-black upholstery with orange and white stripes, and 'Racer' lettering on the headrests. Additionally, the model comes with a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and wireless charging for added convenience and safety.