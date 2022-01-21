Tata announces price hike on Punch, Safari, Harrier and more Check new prices

Auto industry of India is on a price hike spree and the trend continues with prominent automakers announcing inctease in pricing due to the rising input cost. Tata motors has also announced to increase the prices of their cars and all the models including Tiago, Tigor, Punch, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari have received a price hike. With this price increase, Tata has also given a breath of relief to the brand's buyers by reducing the pieces on variants of some of the models. The variants of Nexon, Altroz and Punch are now a bit easier on the pockets.

Here's a full list of Tata cars receiving price hike-

Tata Tiago

The price hike for the Tiago ranges between Rs 7,000 and Rs 20,000. The price for the base XE variant has been increased by Rs 20,000. However, XT and XZ variants have their prices increased by Rs 7,000. The max hike can be seen with the XZ+ variant, i.e. Rs 22,000.

Tata Tigor

The price increase for the Tigor falls in the similar range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. The XM and XMA AMT variants have seen a hike of Rs 7,000, while the max hike is seen in the XZA+ AMT of Rs 15,000.

Tata Punch

For the Tata Punch, the price increase falls in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The base variant has got a max hike of Rs 15,000 while the Adventure, Adventure AMT, Accomplish AMT have their prices increased while the Creative, Creative AMT have their prices cut by Rs 10,000.

Tata Altroz

For the Altroz, the price has been a bit irregular ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000. The max price hike of Rs 15,000 is for the XM+ variant. However, the XZ, XZ+ and the XZ+ Dark i-Turbo variants have their prices decreased. As for the diesel variants, the highest increase of Rs 20,000 is for the XM+ variant.

Tata Nexon

The hike for Nexon ranges between Rs 5,000 to Rs 13,000, with XM (S) and XZ variants getting the most significant hike. Surprisingly, the Nexon XZ+ doesn't get any hike. The XM (S) and XMA AMT variants see the biggest hike for the diesel variants. At the same time, the XZ+ variant has the same price.

Tata Harrier

For Tata Harrier XZA+ variant gets a hike of Rs 15,000, while most variants have their prices increased by Rs 10,000. The XZ+ variant receives a hike of Rs 5,000 maintaining its prices under Rs 20 lakh.

Tata Safari

For the Safari, only the 6-seater variants have been increased by Rs 15,000. However, the XZA+ Gold variant gets a hike of Rs 10,000.

