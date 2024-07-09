Advertisement
Tata Celebrating 20 Lakh SUVs On Roads: Grab Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh Worth Offers

Tata Motors SUV Sales: Tata Motors is celebrating a historic milestone with over 2 million SUVs on Indian roads, including Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, along with the iconic nameplates of the yesteryears – the Sierra and the Safari.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 04:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Motors SUV Sales So Far: Tata Motors is celebrating a historic milestone with over 2 million SUVs on Indian roads, including Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and Punch, along with the iconic nameplates of the yesteryears – the Sierra and the Safari. Sierra was the first SUV launched by Tata Motors in 1991.

Commenting on this special occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., “Our ability to understand the SUV segment and provide the right product for every customer need, helps us immensely to maintain consistency and dominant leadership in the segment."

"Supported by our multi-powertrain strategy, our approach is to provide Indian consumers with world-class SUVs that are robust, safe, and technologically advanced. The achievement of the 2 million SUV sales mark is a testament to this approach and sets the pace for the future growth of the SUV category”, he added.

King of SUVs festival

Celebrating this achievement, Tata Motors brings the 'King of SUVs festival' to the customers. "We are excited to extend this joy to our customers with the King of SUVs festival. We have revised the starting prices of our flagship SUVs, the Harrier (Rs 14.99 lakh) and the Safari (Rs 15.49 lakh), and have extended benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakh on popular SUV variants", Srivatsa said.

While the Nexon.ev is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakhs, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on the Punch.ev. These celebratory offers are valid for all bookings till the 31st of July.

Top Selling SUV

The top-selling SUV last month (June 2024) in the Indian market is none other than the Punch, a micro SUV, from the homegrown automaker.

