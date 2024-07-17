Tata Curvv Debuts July 19 – Ready To Take Down Hyundai Creta!

Tata Curvv Official Debut Details: The Tata Curvv is set to debut in its production-ready avatar on July 19, 2024. Prices will be revealed on August 7. The Curvv is a coupe SUV aimed at the mass market, competing with mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, a segment leader, along with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate. Tata has confirmed that the Curvv will be available with both ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric powertrain options.

The electric version of the SUV will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX, while the ICE version will go up against current mid-size SUVs. The electric variant is expected to start at around Rs 20 lakh, and the ICE variant is likely to begin at around Rs 10 lakh for the base model, bridging the gap between the Nexon and Harrier.

Tata Curvv: Expected Powertrains

The Tata Curvv SUV is expected to feature the brand’s all-new 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 125 bhp. Another engine option could be the 1.5L, 4-cylinder diesel unit that powers the Nexon, producing 113 bhp. It is likely to offer both a manual and a DCT automatic gearbox.

The electric version of the Curvv is expected to offer a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. However, the battery details and performance figures are still under wraps. The SUV will be based on Gen 2 Acti.ev architecture. Recently, Tata Motors has shared multiple teasers of the Curvv, showcasing its capabilities.

Tata Curvv: Expected Features

The Tata Curvv is expected to boost several modern features, such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a JBL surround sound system, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS tech, ambient lighting, and more.