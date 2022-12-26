Tata Harrier Special Edition SUV SPOTTED: To get red interior with all black paint scheme

The Indian audience has proved affection for SUVs time and again. Now, SUVs are available in every size and shape, and thus, brands are preparing to launch new models in the market. The new development in the subject crops up from Tata Motors’ stable. The homegrown carmaker is preparing to launch a new special edition of its 5-seater SUV - Harrier. Shared by Motorbeam, a set of spy images reveal the Tata Hark Dark Edition with red upholstery for interior. This hints at the arrival of a new special edition of the Harrier, which is likely to be unveiled at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo.

Talking of highlights, the snapped example gets red-finished door pads. Furthermore, this special edition example also gets red-painted brake callipers, and a subtle red insert is also visible on the front radiator grille. The red theme on the interior might look tacky to some, but it does add some contrast to the Harrier Dark Edition. Also, select buyers will find it accentuating the sporty quotient. The Dark Edition trim of the Harrier is otherwise offered with Oberon black paint scheme, and the interior is finished in black theme as well.

Also, the Harrier is expected to receive a mid-life makeover anytime soon, which might see some cosmetic updates. A revised design for the nose could be seen, in addition to a renewed tail section. The powertrain, on the other hand, will remain unchanged with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel in use. It currently belts out a peak power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are two gearbox choices on offer - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. However, Tata Motors will soon tune this engine to comply with the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emissions) norms. A petrol motor is reported to be in development for the Harrier and Safari.