TATA MOTORS

Tata Motors Confirms Harrier EV Launch for FY2025; Check Details

The design of the Harrier EV is expected to closely resemble the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tata Motors has announced plans to launch two electric vehicles in the current financial year, ending on March 31, 2025. Following the upcoming release of the Curvv EV , the company has now confirmed that its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV, will also debut within this fiscal year.

Expected Specifications

Details on the Harrier EV's battery capacity and range are yet to be disclosed. However, it is anticipated that the SUV will feature a 60kWh battery pack, capable of delivering approximately 500 kilometers on a single charge. Additionally, the Harrier EV is expected to come equipped with electric motors on both axles, providing an all-wheel-drive configuration.

Design Features

The design of the Harrier EV is expected to closely resemble the concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The production model will likely include features such as a closed-off grille area, new front and rear bumpers, and a coupe-like roofline. While specific interior details remain scarce, it is expected that the Harrier EV will share many elements with the Harrier and Safari models, as well as incorporating features from Tata's current EV lineup.

Market Competition and Pricing

Upon its release, the Harrier EV will face direct competition from Mahindra's XUV700-based XUV.e8, which is set to launch by the end of this year. Both the Harrier EV and XUV.e8 are expected to have starting prices above Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

