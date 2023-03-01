Tata Motors Launches Re.Wi.Re Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility; Has Annual Capacity Of 15,000 Vehicles

Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, today, took a significant leap forward in its commitment towards sustainable mobility with the launch of Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect, its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, this state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows world-class, eco-friendly processes for safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

Inaugurating Tata Motors’ maiden Re.Wi.Re RVSF, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting-up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”

Speaking on the launch of Re.Wi.Re., Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we are committed to delve into every aspect of mobility to make it greener and sustainable. The inauguration of this RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility) heralds a new beginning in responsible scrapping of end-of-life vehicles. With globally benchmarked and optimised recycling processes, we intend to yield maximum value from the scrap for future use and minimise waste for the overall betterment. We appreciate the visionary efforts of Shri Gadkari ji in enabling the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy and look forward to setting-up Re.Wi.Re facilities across the country in collaboration with our partners. These decentralised facilities will benefit the customers, share the economic value generated, create employment while addressing the need of scrapping vehicles in every part of the country in an eco-friendly manner.

The state-of-the-art Re.Wi.Re. facility is designed to dismantle end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and ensures de-pollutioning. It is fully digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. The vehicles go through a stringent documentation and dismantling process, curated individually for passenger and commercial vehicle requirements.