Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand and the country’s SUV brand by sales, today launched an all-new JET Edition for its line-up of successful mid to high SUVs. Commencing the festive season on a high note, this unique and luxurious line-up is inspired by ‘Business Jets’, which will appeal to a set of customers who love opulence and want to soar high in luxury. The JET Edition takes indulgence to the next level by offering top of the line features along with an exclusive exterior and interior colour theme. This one-of-a-kind edition includes Tata Motors’ flagship 6/7-seater SUV – the Safari, the company’s premium 5-seater SUV – the Harrier and India’s no. 1 SUV - the Tata Nexon. Launched at attractive prices, the #JET Edition will be available across all Tata Motors authorized dealerships, starting today.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Over the last few years, Tata Motors has been striding ahead, consistently grabbing a sizeable market share in the industry on the back of a robust portfolio that sports eclectic design, provides a pleasurable & safe drive experience and impressive aftersales services. Our customers and auto experts have continuously appreciated our transformation into a world-class auto player, offering absolute consumer delight. Riding on our No. 1 SUV position and in line with our New Forever brand promise to keep our products refreshed, we are elated to introduce the brand new #JET Edition in our Safari, Harrier and Nexon portfolios, adding more cheer for customers this festive season.

He further added, “The latest #JET Edition will be a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors, which is aimed at providing a unique and exquisite lifestyle to our customers. The #JET Edition will further build upon the ‘Go-Anywhere’ DNA of our true SUVs and add a quotient of ‘Go-Anywhere in Luxury’. I am confident that this new range with all its charisma will add to the fervour of our renowned and much loved SUV line-up.”

Tata Motors Jet Edition prices:

The JET Edition in detail:

The new #JET Edition features an artful blend of class, grandeur and luxury to enhance the overall look and feel of the cars. Through this, Tata Motors is offering a seamless, comfortable, and uber-luxurious experience similar to a business class travel. The brand new #JET Edition will be available in a unique exterior colour – Starlight - a dual-tone combination of earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. Its Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at the front and rear will enhance the exterior opulence of the car, giving it a premium and upmarket appeal. The interior in its luxurious dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black, truly resonates with the exclusivity of #JET Edition, bringing in the touch and feel of luxe. The techno-steel bronze finish mid-pad is the centre of attraction on the instrument panel along with the bronze accents on doors and floor consoles which elevate the overall ambience of the cars. #JET embroidery on the front headrests and deco stitching on the seats in a bronze thread, makes the car more thematic and a complete package of style, comfort and extravagance.

Tata Harrier and Safari JET Edition

Tata Motors’ premium and flagship SUV– the Harrier and Safari respectively will now sport an enhanced appeal with a dual-tone colour scheme that will enrich the overall appeal of these mighty SUVs. Both cars will now be equipped with advanced ESP safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing 14 safety functions. Additionally, the inclusion of a C type USB charger in all rows for both cars, Winged Comfort Head Restraints on the second row bench and captain seats (only in the Safari), Electronic parking brake in manual and automatic along with all 4 disc brakes ( new to the Harrier ), the Harrier and the Safari will now boast their most magnificent avatar. They will also include a Wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, Air purifier and a Wireless charger. Adding to this magnificent and indulgent feel, the interiors are further elevated with the addition of elements such as the Tri- Arrow perforated Oyster White – Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats, various exquisite Bronze inserts and an upmarket appeal.

Tata Nexon JET Edition

In addition to all the features of the #JET range combined with the luxuries of the top end model like ventilated seats, electric sunroof with tilt function, air purifier with AQi display amongst others, the Nexon #JET Edition will also boast of a wireless charger.