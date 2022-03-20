Tata Motors model wise sales in February 2022 – Punch, Nexon and more

According to Tata Motors, a total of 39,980 passenger cars in the domestic market were dispatched during February 2022, representing a 46.86% rise in sales year-over-year (YoY). Below are details on the sales of specific models.

Tata Motors' Nexon was their top-selling model across both their passenger car and SUV ranges in the Indian market last month, which is impressive. The company sold 12,259 Nexon cars in February, up 54.61 percent YoY.

Punch sold a total of 9,592 units in February, making it the second-best-selling vehicle in its range. Tata Punch has found quite a bit of success among new car buyers since its launch just a few months ago.

Read also: Automakers in India to increase vehicle prices in April 2022, details here

Among Tata's hatchbacks - the Tiago and the Altroz - sales dropped in February 2022 as the Tiago's sales figure for February 2022 was 4,489 units, a drop of 33.86 percent year-on-year. With 5,011 units sold during that period, Altroz saw a sales drop of 26.65 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Tata's only sedan offering in India, the Tigor, managed to generate sales of 4,091 units last month, and its YoY sales growth was 110.98 percent. Harrier has sold 2,619 units this month in India, which represents an impressive sales growth of 29.01 per cent YoY.

Tata Motors sold 1,919 Safaris in February. For a high-end vehicle, this is quite impressive. In comparison with the previous year, sales of three-row SUVs grew 12.42 percent.

SOURCE

Live TV

#mute