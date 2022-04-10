Tata Motors has opened up its showrooms with big discount offers for April 2022. These discount offers are available on some of its cars and SUVs. Models like Tigor, Tiago, Harrier and Safari also are on offer. These discount offers include cash benefits, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. However, models like Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Punch have been secluded from the offers.

Details of Tata Motors car discount for April 2022

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier recently received its new edition namely Kaziranga. However, the special edition doesn't get any discount offers. It is popular for its spacious and comfortable cabin among buyers. The offers available on Harrier get a maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000 including a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus on all variants.

Tata Safari

The Safari shares the Harrier's 2.0-litre diesel engine, and the larger SUV comes with six and seven-seat configurations, as well as one of the roomiest third rows in the sector. The Safari comes with benefits of up to Rs 45,000 in all models. The SUV, however, does not qualify for a corporate discount.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is one of the most popular small-sized sedans from the automaker known for its adequate price tag. The car offers a spacious cabin to its consumers and comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine working with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox as an option. The Tigor is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 21,500. The consumer initiative gives the XZ, and variants above it, an extra Rs 10,000 discount. Furthermore, all variations receive Rs 11,500 corporate discounts. The sedan's CNG models, on the other hand, will not be discounted by the automaker.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago is one of the safest hatchbacks offered by the automaker with the 4-start Global NCAP rating. The car has the same powertrain as the Tigor with the same transmission options. For the month of April, it is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 31,500, which includes a corporate discount of Rs 11,500 for all the variants. However, the CNG variants are excluded from the discount offers.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is one of the popular mid-sized SUVs from the automaker. The SUV is powered by two engines: a 110hp 1.5-litre turbodiesel and a 120hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol, both with manual and automatic transmission options. Tata is offering Rs 6,000 corporate discounts for the petrol Nexon and Rs 10,000 for the diesel Nexon.

