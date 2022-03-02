Tata Motors opens booking for Altroz DCA automatic at Rs 21,000; launch imminent

Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback from Tata Motors, is now getting even more premium with its first automatic transmission. Tata Motors opened bookings on 2nd March 2022 for the ALTROZ DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) version for Rs 21,000 and deliveries are expected to begin this month.

The ALTROZ DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine which makes 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque.

In addition to the new Opera Blue, the ALTROZ DCA would also be available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “India’s safest hatchback, the ALTROZ, has carved a niche for itself in the premium hatch segment with more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA.”

Altroz comes with many premium features such as leatherette seats, 7”touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more.

Tata Altroz was introduced back in January of 2020 and only came with a 5-speed manual transmission. Tata Altroz is the second vehicle in this category to offer dual-clutch transmission after the Hyundai i20.

