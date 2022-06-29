Tata Motors partners Renesas to develop chips for India, international markets

Leading provider of cutting-edge semiconductor solutions from Japan, Renesas Electronics Corporation, recently established a strategic alliance with Tata Motors and Tejas Networks Ltd (a Tata Group subsidiary) to design, develop, and produce semiconductor solutions. For the Indian and emerging markets, it is important to increase innovation in electronics systems. In order to execute next-generation wireless network solutions, Renesas will work with Tejas, including on the design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units (RU) used in telecom networks, from 4G to 5G and open radio access network (O-RAN) for the 5G era.

Additionally, Renesas and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) will establish a joint innovation centre in Bengaluru.

"We see great potential in collaborating with Renesas in areas like automotive electronics and present and future telecom networks. The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally," said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

The companies recently announced the next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC), jointly established by Renesas and Tata Group`s Tata Elxsi, in March. The companies will collaborate on developing next-generation automotive electronics to drive leadership performance and scalability for vehicles. The companies said they aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand their footprint in the global markets.

"This partnership brings two industry-leading companies closer together, creating numerous benefits," said Hidetoshi Shibata, President, and CEO of Renesas.

"Renesas and Tata will support the acceleration of progress in advanced electronics and its multitudes of applications for the Indian and emerging markets, which sets us both on a path for continued success," he added.

The planned innovation center in Bengaluru will focus on comprehensive system solutions for the internet of things (IoT), Infrastructure, Industrial, and Automotive segments by leveraging Renesas` semiconductor solutions and TCS` industry experience.

With inputs from IANS