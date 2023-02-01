Tata Motors Reports 18 Percent Sales Growth in Jan 2023; Retails 48,289 Cars

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 6.4 per cent growth in total vehicle sales at 81,069 units in January. In the year-ago period, the company's total vehicle sales stood at 76,210 units. Domestic vehicle sales were up 10 per cent at 79,681 units in the previous month over 72,485 units in 2022, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The company said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 48,289 units, which was 18 per cent higher when compared to 40,942 units in the corresponding period of the last year.

The total commercial vehicles domestic sales, however, declined 7 per cent to 32,780 units in January 2023 from 35,268 units a year ago, it added.