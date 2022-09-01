Tata Motors has recorded an overall sales increase of 36% to 78,843 units in August 2022. The same month the year before, the car giant had sold 57,995 automobiles. In August, its overall domestic sales jumped by 41% to 76,479 units. In August 2021, the company deployed 54,190 units. In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales increased by 68% last month to 47,166 units from 28,018 units in August 2021. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market increased by 12% last month to 29,313 units from 26,172 units in the same month the previous year.

Meanwhile, according to Mahindra & Mahindra, its domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 87% to 29,852 units in August. According to M&M's regulatory filing, the business sold 15,973 units during the same month last year. Cars and vans were sold in 336 units during the reviewed month as opposed to 187 units during the same month last year. The company reports that in August 2022, 21,492 automobiles were sold in the commercial vehicle sector, up from 8,814 units in the same month the year before.

Similarly, At 1,65,173 units, automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. recorded a 26.37% rise in total sales in August 2022. In the same month last year, the business sold a total of 1,30,699 vehicles, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL). The total domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 30% to 1,34,166 units from 1,03,187 units in the same month last year. Sales of micro-segment automobiles, which include the Alto and S-Presso, increased to 22,162 units in August 2021 from 20,461 units the previous month. It is to be noted that other Indian automakers like Tata and Mahindra sold 78,843 units and 29,852 units, respectively, in August.