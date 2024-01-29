Tata Motors To Launch 4 New Electric SUVS In India By Next Year: Check Details

Tata Motors, a pioneer in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, has announced an extensive lineup of four new EV launches. This can be a great step towards solidifying the company's commitment to sustainable mobility. The upcoming releases include three EV SUVs and the Altroz EV hatchback, all set to hit the market by late next year.

Curvv EV

Tata's next venture into the EV market is the Curvv EV, a four-door SUV-coupe set to launch in the coming months. Positioned above the Nexon EV, this model aims to secure a competitive edge in the midsize EV SUV segment, anticipating the arrival of the Hyundai Creta EV. The Curvv EV will feature the advanced Acti.EV architecture.

Harrier EV

Following the Curvv EV, Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the Harrier EV later this year. Drawing inspiration from the Harrier EV concept showcased at the Auto Expo, this electric SUV will combine the proven Land Rover-derived Omega architecture with Tata's Gen 2 EV architecture. Despite being based on an internal combustion engine (ICE) platform, the Harrier EV undergoes substantial re-engineering for optimal electrification.

Sierra EV

In a nod to nostalgia, Tata Motors plans to revive the iconic Sierra nameplate with the introduction of the Sierra EV in 2025. This all-new electric vehicle promises to seamlessly blend heritage with modern electric technology, offering consumers a unique and compelling option in the EV landscape.

Altroz EV

Adding to the EV lineup in 2025 is the Altroz EV, the addition of this EV affirms Tata Motors' commitment to a diverse range of electric vehicles. Building on the success of the Altroz, this electric hatchback is poised to bring cutting-edge EV technology to the compact car segment.