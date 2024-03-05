Tata Motors Unveils Dark Edition Of Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari: Check Details

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Dark Edition range for its SUV lineup, featuring all-black variants of the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari models. While these variants were previously available for the pre-facelift versions, they were not updated when the models underwent comprehensive upgrades last year. The Dark range starts with the Nexon Dark, priced at Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up from there. The electric version of the Nexon Dark is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Meanwhile, the Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari are priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 26.99 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

Nexon Dark: Features and Variants

The Nexon Dark edition will be available in both mid-spec Creative trims and top-spec Fearless variants, priced approximately Rs 35,000 higher than their base models. Notably, the features list remains consistent with the variant it is based on. The top-spec Nexon Dark trims offer additional perks such as wireless charging, a concealed capacitive touch panel for automatic climate control, and black leatherette seats.

Customers can opt for various powertrain options with the Nexon Dark, including the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with a range of transmission choices and the 1.5-liter diesel engine available with manual and AMT options.

Nexon EV Dark: Features and Trim

In contrast to the Nexon Dark, the Nexon EV Dark edition is based on the top-spec Empowered + LR trim, priced slightly higher. This variant is equipped with a powerful 145hp, 215Nm electric motor and a 40.5kWh battery pack, offering an impressive ARAI-tested range of 465km.

Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Editions

Tata's flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, have been available with Dark Editions since their launch last October. Notably, the prices have remained unchanged over the past four months. The Harrier Dark edition starts at Rs 19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark edition is priced from Rs 20.69 lakh.

The Harrier Dark edition is offered across mid-spec Pure and Adventure variants, as well as the top-spec Fearless variant. Similarly, the Safari Dark edition is available with the mid-tier Pure and Adventure variants, along with the top-spec Accomplished variant. Both SUVs share the reliable 2.0-liter diesel engine and offer manual and torque converter automatic gearbox options.

With the introduction of Dark Editions for Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors continues to offer customers enhanced style and features across its SUV lineup.