Tata Nexon becomes India's SECOND highest-selling car in November 2022, best SUV on sale

The Tata Nexon is one of the most recognized and highest selling cars in India for a variety of reasons. The sub-4m compact SUV is loved by the buyers for its 5-star crash test rating, long feature list, powerful engine options, and spacious interior. The compact SUV which is on sale since 2017, is not only the best selling SUV in India, but also the second highest selling vehicle overall in the country, beating many small and affordable vehicles. In the month of November 2022, Tata Nexon continued to finish at the top of the SUV sales charts with a total of 15,871 units.

The Nexon could only find 9,831 buyers in the corresponding month last year, which is a massive jump in numbers, revealing the growing popularity of the compact SUV. Tata Nexon managed to beat Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue by a fair margin, all of which are among the top 5 best selling SUVs in India.

The sub-4m compact SUV is sold with a host of safety features as standard - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake disc wiping, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, and seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter. Furthermore, the Nexon secures a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Talking of engine options, Tata Motors sells the Nexon with two powertrain choices - 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed MT. In terms of features, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier and more are available on the Nexon. Furthermore, the company offers a Dark Edition of the Nexon, which is finished in a black paint scheme. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.