Tata Nexon CNG: Top 5 First-In-Segment Features

Tata Nexon CNG First-In-Segment Features: Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon CNG, priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 14.59 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Avaiable in eight variants: Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, and Fearless+ PS, it offers several segment-first features, five of which are explained below:

1. First Turbo Petrol CNG

The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, making it the first CNG car in India with this type of engine. It produces 99 bhp at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 2000 and 3000 rpm, and it comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

2. Panoramic Sunroof

The Nexon is also the first CNG car in its segment to feature a panoramic sunroof, which is a highly sought-after feature among car buyers. Notably, this CNG version is the first in the Nexon lineup to include a panoramic sunroof, and it can be easily operated using voice commands.

3. Dual 10.25-inch Displays

Equipped with a 10.25-inch driver's console like its petrol, diesel, and EV counterparts, the Nexon CNG is the first in its class to display navigation maps on the cluster. It also has a 10.25-inch infotainment system by Harman, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

4. Ventilated Seats

To enhance comfort, the Nexon CNG is the first in its class to offer front-ventilated seats. In a hot and humid climate, this feature provides essential relief, helping to keep the driver and front passenger cool.

5. Twin CNG Cylinder

Tata Motors was the first to introduce twin-cylinder technology, which continues in the Nexon CNG. It features a total capacity of 60 litres, with two 30-litre cylinders, providing the best boot space in its segment at 321 litres.