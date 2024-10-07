Tata Nexon CNG Vs Tata Punch CNG: Prices, Features, And Specifications

Tata Nexon CNG Vs Tata Punch CNG - Prices, Features, Specifications: Punch and Nexon are two of Tata Motors' top-selling products. Both models offer a company-fitted CNG kit option, which helps reduce running costs. If you're planning to buy either of these, we've explained the prices, features, and specifications of both — the Nexon and Punch.

Nexon CNG vs Punch CNG: Prices

Tata Nexon CNG price ranges from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 14.60 lakh, ex-showroom, while Punch CNG costs from Rs 7.23 lakh to Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Nexon CNG vs Punch CNG: Engine

The Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 99 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 177 Nm at 2,000-3,000 rpm on CNG mode. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Punch CNG, on the other hand, comes with a conventional 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that delivers 72.4 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm at 3,250 rpm on CNG mode.

Nexon CNG vs Punch CNG: Dimensions

While Nexon measures 3995 mm in length, 1804 mm in width, and 1620 mm in height, the Punch is 3827 mm in length, 1742 mm in width, and 1615 mm in height. It makes punch 168 mm shorter in length, 62 mm narrower, and merely 5 mm shorter in height compared to Nexon.

Nexon CNG vs Punch CNG: Features

The Nexon CNG features LED headlights, DRLs and tail lamp, a 7-inch Harman touch screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto headlamps, voice-assisted single panel sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, 6 airbags, ISOFIX seats, hill hold control and more.

On the other hand, the Punch comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, auto folding ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto halogen headlights with LED DRLs and tail lamps, a reverse parking camera, puddle lamps, rain sensing wipers, a wireless charger, a TPMS, dual airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, and more.