Tata Nexon Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed, Better Than Maruti Suzuki Brezza?

Tata Nexon Facelift has just gone on sale in the Indian market with a substantial design overhaul. The automaker has also updated the interior with more features than ever. The SUV is on sale with two engine choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5L turbo-diesel motor. Also, there are multiple gearbox options on offer - 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, and 7-speed DCT. Well, Tata Motors has now revealed mileage figures for the 2023 Tata Nexon. The Nexon in the petrol-MT guise delivers 17.44 kmpl and with the 6-speed AMT and DCT, it delivers 17.18 km/l and 17.01 km/l, respectively.

With the 1.5L diesel powertrain the Nexon delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 23.23 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 24.08 kmpl with the AMT gearbox. Well, in comparison the Brezza, the Nexon delivers a slightly higher mileage with the manual gearbox. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza with the manual gearbox returns a claimed mileage of 17.38 kmpl. However, with the automatic gearbox, it returns a fuel efficiency figure of 19.80 kmpl.

Also Read - PICS: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Breaks Cover Globally, India Launch Likely Next Year: Design, Specs, Features

The Tata Nexon facelift will be available in a total of four variants, namely Fearless, Creative, Pure, and Smart. The new Nexon comes equipped with features like voice assisted electric sunroof, a sleek 10.25” infotainment system by Harman with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, first in segment 10.25” digital instrument cluster, Connected Vehicle technology with iRA 2.0, which offers remote engine start stop and AC, 30+ navigation and safety features and much more, designed for the Indian commuter.

Standard safety kit on the updated Nexon include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, 3-point rear seatbelts with occupant detection, passenger airbag deactivation switch and ISOFIX Child seats. Furthermore, the high definition 360-degree, surround-view system, front parking sensors, and a blind-view monitor, allows timely alerts for vigilant drive. It is also equipped with E-call, that triggers round-the-clock assistance, in case of an emergency, and B-call assistance, at anytime, to address a car breakdown.