Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago & More to get Expensive from February 1: Details Inside

From February 1, Tata Motors will increase the prices of its model line-up, resulting in an average increase of 1.2 per cent, depending on variant and model.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Tata Motors is doing great on the sales tally with its potent, and unarguably, the safest line-up of cars. The company’s current model line-up for our market includes the Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV. The homegrown carmaker has now announced to increase the prices of its current offerings by an average of 1.2 per cent, depending on the variant and model. The brand claims that the increasing input cost and some regulatory changes in the model to adhere with the upcoming emission compliance has resulted in the price hike. However, the company is absorbing a part of this increase and passing only some of it to consumers, it said.

 

