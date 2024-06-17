Tata Nexon Hits 7 Lakh Sales In 7 Years, Get Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits Now!

Tata Nexon Sales And Anniversary Offer: Tata Motors is celebrating 7 lakh unit sales of Nexon, in its 7th year. Launched in 2017, Nexon has been India’s largest-selling SUV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

It was also the 1st Indian car that got a 5-star rating from Global NCAP in 2018 and set the benchmark for others. In Feb 2024, the new-gen Nexon received its GNCAP 5-star rating as per the updated 2022 protocol, and recently Nexon.ev got a 5-star rating from Bharat-NCAP, this month.

Available in multiple powertrains – petrol, diesel, and electric, the Nexon’s performance is evident in its accelerated sales growth, with over 3 lakh units sold in just the last two years (2022 and 2023).



Nexon’s Journey To 7 Lakh Units

-- 1 Lakh: August 2019 (25 months)

-- 2 Lakh: May 2021 (20 months)

-- 3 Lakh: March 2022 (10 months)

-- 4 Lakh: October 2022 (7 months)

-- 5 Lakh: April 2023 (6 months)

-- 6 Lakh: December 2023 (8 months)

-- 7 Lakh: July 2024 (7 months)

To celebrate Nexon's 7 Lakh sales and its 7th year, all Tata Motors passenger vehicles dealers and showrooms nationwide, are organising special events and customer meets. Additionally, the company is offering benefits on Nexon up to Rs. 1 lakh, depending on model and variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort, and driving pleasure. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers.

"To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers,” he added.