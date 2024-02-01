Tata Motors is set to make waves at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo with the unveiling of the Nexon iCNG concept. This concept serves as a sneak peek into the upcoming production-spec Nexon CNG, poised to hit the Indian market in the near future. Let’s dive into the details of this most anticipated four-wheeler.

Nexon iCNG Expected Specifications

Based on the recently facelifted Nexon SUV, the iCNG concept is likely to maintain a near-identical appearance to its petrol and diesel counterparts. However, keen observers will notice specific mechanical and cosmetic adjustments related to the incorporation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) technology.

Once launched, it is anticipated that the Nexon will stand out as the only vehicle in India offering such a diverse array of powertrains. It is also expected that prospective buyers can choose from petrol, diesel, CNG, electric (EV), and various transmission options, including manual, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT).

The upcoming Nexon iCNG is anticipated to feature a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine seamlessly integrated with a factory-installed twin-cylinder CNG kit. Speculations also suggest this vehicle will house CNG cylinders with a capacity of 60 litres

The Nexon iCNG is anticipated to be equipped with a range of CNG-specific features, including a micro switch, a single advanced Engine Control Unit (ECU), a modular fuel filter, leak detection failure prevention, direct start in CNG mode, leakage-proof materials, thermal incident protection, and an auto fuel switch. These innovations emphasize safety, efficiency, and a seamless transition between fuel modes.

Apart from this, Tata Motors will also showcase Harrier EV, the Curvv concept SUV and the Altroz Racer concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The unveiling at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and diverse automotive future in India.