Tata Nexon Introduces New Variants Starting At Rs 7.99 Lakh: Details

Tata Motors has expanded its popular subcompact SUV, the Tata Nexon, with the introduction of three new Smart variants: Smart (O) petrol, Smart Plus diesel, and Smart Plus S diesel. The base price of these variants is Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Read here to learn more about these variants.

Pricing and Variants

Here's a breakdown of the newly introduced variants and their prices:

Nexon Smart(O) Petrol: Rs 7.99 lakh Nexon Smart Petrol: Rs 8.15 lakh Nexon Smart Plus Petrol: Rs 9.20 lakh Nexon Smart Plus Diesel: Rs 9.99 lakh Nexon Smart Plus S Diesel: Rs 9.80 lakh (Price for this variant is yet to be revealed)

These additions offer customers more options, with diesel variants becoming more accessible and the base price reduced by Rs 16,000 compared to previous models.

Features and Equipment

Each variant of the Tata Nexon comes with a distinct set of features:

Nexon Smart(O) Petrol: Basic features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, and tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

Nexon Smart Petrol: Includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 4-speaker sound system, and all four power windows.

Nexon Smart Plus Petrol: Similar to Smart Petrol but with added features like a single-pane sunroof, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Nexon Smart Plus Diesel: Offers the same features as Smart Plus Petrol but with a diesel powertrain option.

Safety and Technology

The Smart variants of the Nexon prioritize safety with features such as:

- 6 airbags Electronic stability control (ESC) Hill hold assist Rear parking sensors Powertrain Options

The Tata Nexon Smart variants are available with the following engine options:

Nexon Petrol: Powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Nexon Diesel: Equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 115 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque, coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Price Range and Competition

With prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Tata Nexon competes against popular models like the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

The introduction of these new Smart variants not only enhances the Nexon's appeal but also offers customers a wider range of choices in the competitive subcompact SUV segment.