The June 2022 sales are out and the Tata Nexon has once again emerged as the best-selling SUV in India. The sub-4m compact SUV is loved by the buyers for its 5-star crash test rating, long feature list, powerful engine options, and spacious interior along with value-for-money pricing. Tata Motors has managed to keep the Nexon on the number one spot for a long time and last month too, Nexon was in the top 5 selling cars list, apart from being the highest selling SUV in the country, outpacing cars like Hyundai Creta and newly launched 2022 Hyundai Venue among others.

Last month, the Indian automaker sold a total of 14,295 units, putting it on the fourth spot among the highest-selling cars in the country. The Nexon could only find 8,033 buyers in the corresponding month last year. Therefore, the SUV reported a rise of 78 percent in sales on a year on year growth. The Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, registered a total sales of 13,790 units to post a YoY increase of 39 per cent, putting it in the top 5 list as well.

The sub-4m compact SUV is sold with a host of safety features as standard - dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake disc wiping, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, and seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiter. Furthermore, the Nexon secures a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

However, the status quo could be changed with the arrival of the all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The new Brezza has been launched in India with a host of changes and now the once best selling compact SUV gets a sunroof, HUD among other features. The old-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was also a 4-star rated car in terms of safety and a similar level of safety is expected from the new model as well.

While the numbers of the old Vitara Brezza were bleak this month, the game could change in the coming months. In the Indian market, Tata Punch, apart from the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, rivals the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Talking of engine options, Tata Motors sells the Nexon with two powertrain choices - 1.2L Revotron turbo-petrol and 1.5L Revotorq turbo-diesel. The SUV can be had with either a 6-speed AMT or a 6-speed MT. In terms of features, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier and more are available on the Nexon. Furthermore, the company offers a Dark Edition of the Nexon, which is finished in a black paint scheme.

