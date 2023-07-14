Tata Nexon, Safari, Harrier Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs 50,000 This Month - Check Details

Tata Motors has recently launched the Altroz iCNG in the Indian market. The hatchback received a warm response from buyers for its clever packaging. The carmaker is now preparing to launch the Tata Nexon Facelift in the Indian market. The compact SUV is trending across the internet for its new steering wheel and revised styling. Thanks to detailed spy images, delivering a sneak peek into the car. Well, there’s some time for the Nexon facelift to hit the showroom floors. But if you want to buy one right away, Tata Nexon is available with some discounts. Similarly, the company is extending heavy discounts on Safari, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor.

Tata Tiago Discounts

The most-affordable product in the line-up - Tata Tiago, is available with discounts extending to Rs 45,000. It includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Tata Tigor Discounts

Tata Tigor is the sedan counterpart of the Tiago. But the extra boot space of the Tigor is also available with some discount, totalling to Rs 50,000. The deal includes Rs 35,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 corporate benefit, and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Tata Altroz Discounts

The premium hatchback can be had with discounts of up to Rs 28,000. The company is extending a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000. In addition, the Altroz is applicable for a Rs 3,000 corporate discount and Rs 10,000 exchange benefit.

Tata Nexon Discounts

The company’s best-seller - Tata Nexon, is not attracting any cash discount of exchange bonus scheme at present. However, the brand is extending a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 on the Nexon. Dealer-lever discounts are available, nonetheless.

Tata Harrier, Safari Discounts

The mid-size SUV - Tata Harrier, and the company’s flagship offering - Safari, are now available with discounts, going up to Rs 35,000. The brand is extending a cash benefit of Rs 25,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. Also, dealer level discounts are also available on both Harrier and Safari.