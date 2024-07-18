Best-Selling Car In June 2024: In India, nearly 3 lakh cars are sold every month. The highest-selling models are typically from Maruti Suzuki. Generally, Maruti cars also top the list of best-selling cars in the country most of the months. However, in recent months, the Tata Punch has shown remarkable performance. It has emerged as the best-selling car in several different months.

In June 2024, Tata Punch continued its success, attracting the most customers. Tata Punch sold a total of 18,238 units in June 2024, which is 66% more than the 10,990 units sold in June 2023. It has once again become the highest-selling car in the country. Available in more than 20 variants, the price ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh, (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata Punch: Engine, Transmission & Mileage

It comes with a single engine option, which is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol unit. There is also an option for a CNG kit. The engine delivers 86PS and 113Nm output. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission.

However, CNG variants are only available with a manual transmission. It promises to return a mileage of up to 20.09kmpl on petrol and almost 26kmpkg on CNG. The Punch CNG comes with the brand's twin-cylinder technology that allows to accommodate more boot space.

Tata Punch Features & Rivals

Its key features include a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touch screen, electronically folding mirrors, and a cooled glovebox. It comes with 2 airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, reversing camera with guidelines, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Sales-wise, it has left the competition far behind. However, the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, and Maruti Ignis are among some of its alternatives. Tata Punch was first launched in October 2021 and gained success in no time.