Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India priced at Rs 6.85 lakh, details here

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Punch Camo Edition in India with a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new edition of the small car comes as an offering for consumers in the festive season. The new launch comes with multiple cosmetic updates combined with a host of new features for the model. It is to be noted that the car has been launched in four personas namely Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. These variants of the Tata Punch Camo Edition will be available with both automatic and manual transmissions.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition will have a brand-new exterior colour called Foliage Green and dual-tone roof colour options (Piano Black and Pristine White). The Punch will now be offered in a variety of nine colours as a result of this addition. The Camo Edition's interiors include a distinctive military green colour and seat fabric that is camouflaged. On the fenders of the car are camouflage decals. The vehicle also includes a wide range of equipment, including a reverse parking camera, a 16-inch charcoal diamond-cut alloy wheel, and a 7-inch Harman infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The push Start/Stop button, front fog lamps, LED DRLs, and tail lamps in the Camo edition are additional intriguing upgrades.

Tata Punch Camo Edition variant-wise pricing

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “In line with our brand promise to keep our portfolio New Forever, we are delighted to introduce the Camo edition to the Punch line-up. This new entrant will further bolster the sales of Tata Punch and will carry forward the growth momentum. Appreciated for its stunning design, versatile and engaging performance, spacious interiors and absolute safety, Punch is a vital part of our product portfolio and contributes to 24% of our total PV sales. It has consistently featured among the highest-selling cars in the country and currently holds a 15% market share in the highly competitive Compact SUV segment. Furthering the festive fervour and riding the 1 SUV maker rank, the new Camo edition will help in enhancing market sentiments by captivating consumer mindsets with its brand-new avatar.”

Tata Punch was launched in 2021 and has been one of the popular cars in the segment. Powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine, the Punch is one India’s safest sub-compact SUV with a 5-Star GNCAP rating. Along with the safety the car appeals to the consumers because of its design. The youngest member of Tata Motors’ PV family has managed to establish its position among Indian car buyers and its highest ever sales of 12,006 units in August 2022 along with clocking the fastest first 100k in just 10 months since its launch.