Tata Punch Petrol Vs CNG Running Cost Explained: Must Check Before Booking

Tata Punch Petrol Vs CNG Running Cost: Tata Punch has been the best-selling car in 2024 so far. Tata Punch recorded a total sales of 1,26,000 units during the first seven months (January 2024 and July 2024) of the CY2024. The petrol variants start from Rs 6.13 lakh, while the CNG variants are available at a starting price of Rs 7.23 lakh.

It features a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG kit in select variants. The CNG variants contribute significantly to the overall sales of the Tata Punch. So, if you're planning to purchase the Tata Punch and are confused between the petrol and CNG options, we have calculated the running cost of both for you.

Mileage

-- Tata Punch Petrol Manual claimed mileage: 20.09 km/l

-- Tata Punch CNG Manual claimed mileage: 26.99 km/kg

Fuel Price

-- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 94.72 per liter

-- CNG price in Delhi: Rs 75.09 per kg

Tata Punch Petrol Running Cost

-- Fuel needed for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 20.09 km/l = 4.98 liters

-- Cost for 100 km = 4.98 liters × Rs 94.72 km/l = Rs 471.48

Tata Punch CNG Running Cost

-- Fuel needed for 100 km = 100 km ÷ 26.99 km/kg = 3.71 kg

-- Cost for 100 km = 3.71 kg × Rs 75.09 per kg = Rs 278.21

While Tata Punch Petrol variants cost around Rs 471.48 to run 100 kilometers, the Tata Punch CNG costs around Rs 278.21 to cover the same distance. So, the Tata Punch CNG is cheaper to run compared to the Tata Punch Petrol by about Rs 193.27 for every 100 kilometers.

However, this calculation is based on the claimed mileage. In the real world, the running cost varies depending on road conditions, traffic, driving style, and other factors.