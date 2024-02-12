Tata Punch Is Best-Selling SUV In India, Outsells Nexon & Brezza In Jan 2024

The SUV market is witnessing a surge in demand, with an increasing number of sales contributing to a higher market share within the overall car industry. While popular SUVs like the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra Scorpio have traditionally been favorites, a new contender has recently risen to prominence. The Tata Punch, a compact SUV, has made a significant impact, outselling its competitors in January 2024.

January 2024 Sales Overview

The Tata Punch emerged as the top-selling SUV in January 2024, overtaking well-established models such as the Nexon, Brezza, and Scorpio. With 17,978 units sold in January alone, the Tata Punch experienced a remarkable 50% increase in sales compared to January 2023, when it sold 12,006 units.

Top 5 Best Selling SUVs in January 2024

Tata Punch: 17,978 units

Tata Nexon: 17,182 units

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 15,303 units

Mahindra Scorpio: 14,293 units

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: 13,643 units

This list showcases the competitive landscape of the SUV market in January 2024, with the Tata Punch narrowly edging out the Nexon for the top spot. The Brezza and Scorpio also posted strong sales figures, highlighting the diverse preferences of SUV buyers.

About Tata Punch

Following a recent price increase by Tata Motors, the Tata Punch now has a price range of INR 6.13 lakh to INR 10.20 lakh, up from its initial starting price of INR 6 lakh. This 5-seater SUV is not only affordable but also practical, offering a spacious 366-liter boot and a ground clearance of 187mm, making it ideal for various terrains. Under the hood, it boasts a 1.2-liter petrol engine, with the option for a CNG kit, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-efficient driving options