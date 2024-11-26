Tata Sierra SUV Leaked Images; Launch Expected In Late 2025

Tata Sierra SUV: It’s been nearly two years since the Tata Sierra SUV was showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo. Now, the production-ready model is set to hit the roads in late 2025. Initially, the Sierra will debut as an electric vehicle (EV), with ICE (internal combustion engine) variants to follow. The Sierra EV will be based on Acti.ev platform, while the ICE model will use Tata’s new ATLAS (Adaptive Tech Forward Lifestyle) architecture.

The Acti.ev platform, shared with the Curvv EV and Punch EV, is a dedicated EV architecture to support optimized battery pack design and offer a flat floor design, without a transmission tunnel, for maximum cabin space. Additionally, it supports multiple body styles. According to the media reports, the SUV is expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS.

Recently, the images of the production-ready Tata Sierra were leaked online, revealing that the SUV stays true to its concept design. It retains the blacked-out C and D-pillars, large rear glass area, and curvy rear windows, enhancing the resemblance to the original Sierra.

Other highlights include a tall stance, roof rails, large rear quarter glass, trapezoidal headlamp housings, large air dams, prominent wheel arches, and full-width LED taillamps. It also gets an EV badge on the front door with gloss black cladding around the body.

According to the media reports, the Sierra EV is expected to offer both single and dual-motor configurations, with a driving range of around 500km on a full charge. An optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) system might also be available. The ICE variants are likely to feature Tata’s new 1.5L Hyperion turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine.