Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT Launch: Prices, Variants, and Features Unveiled

Tata Motors has introduced an automatic gearbox option for its CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor, making them the first cars in India to offer this combination. This move addresses the demand of many consumers who prefer the efficiency of CNG vehicles but are hesitant due to the lack of automatic transmission options.

Price Range and Variants

The Tata Tiago CNG AMT starts at a price of ₹7.90 lakhs, with the highest model priced at ₹8.78 lakhs. For the Tata Tigor CNG AMT, prices begin at ₹8.85 lakhs, going up to ₹9.55 lakhs. These prices are ex-showroom, meaning they are the initial price point offered by the dealership.

Detailed Pricing

Tiago CNG AMT Variants:

XTA: ₹7,89,900

XZA Plus: ₹8,79,900

XZA Plus DT: ₹8,89,900

XZA NRG: ₹8,79,900

Tigor CNG AMT Variants:

XZA: ₹8,84,900

XZA Plus: ₹9,54,900

Engine and Performance

Both the Tiago and Tigor are powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 73bhp while running on CNG. The Tiago offers 103 Nm of torque, while Tigor provides slightly less at 95 Nm. Despite the introduction of the automatic transmission, the option for a 5-speed manual transmission remains available for those who prefer it.

Innovative Twin Cylinder Technology

A notable feature of these models is Tata's twin-cylinder technology, which smartly fits two small CNG cylinders under the boot's luggage area. This design ensures that the car's boot space is not compromised, allowing for practical storage solutions even in a CNG vehicle.

This launch signifies Tata Motors' commitment to offering more versatile and consumer-friendly options in the CNG vehicle market, combining the efficiency of CNG fuel with the convenience of automatic transmission