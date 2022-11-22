Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched in India priced at Rs 7.39 lakh, gets two variants

Tata Motors today launched the India's first toughroaders SUV the Tiago NRG iCNG. The price for Tata Tiago NRG iCNG starts at Rs 7.39 lakhs (ex-showroom). Tiago NRG iCNG is India’s First Toughroader CNG and comes in with two trim options - Tiago XT NRG iCNG priced at Rs 7,39,900 (ex-showroom) and Tiago NRG iCNG priced at Rs 7,79,900 and will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships from today. Tata Tiago NRG iCNG drives in with a high ground clearance of 177 mm and retuned suspension. The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is available in four colour options: Foresta Green, Fire Red, Polar White, and Cloudy Grey.

The Tiago NRG iCNG comes with the new ‘iCNG’ badging in the exteriors and is equipped with SUV design elements such as armoured front cladding, infinity black roof with roof rails, a muscular tailgate, satin skid plate, squircle wheel arches, and 14” Hyperstyle wheels.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Since its inception, the Tiago NRG nameplate has received an overwhelming response from our customers. They have been appreciative of its SUV inspired design language, muscular stance, and high ground clearance, cementing its position as the Urban Toughroader. In line with Tata Motors’ ‘New Forever’ brand philosophy of continuously refreshing our portfolio, we are delighted to launch the iCNG avatar of the Tiago NRG. This newest addition to our range will offer our customers with the best of both worlds – a car that is the perfect companion for the Indian terrains and is packed with intelligent technology features for utmost comfort and convenience.

“We are confident that the NRG iCNG will uplift the existing flair of the Tiago NRG and will make it an even more compelling package. It will be India’s first Urban Toughroader CNG that is built for those who want to live life differently. Furthermore, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has proven its efficiency and ease of use in our Tiago and Tigor lineup and with the Tiago NRG iCNG, we are furthering its superiority to our large customer base.”

Introduced in 2022, the iCNG technology by Tata Motors has witnessed an impressive response from customers on its performance, safety, technology and features.