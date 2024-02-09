Tata Tigor, Tiago iCNG AMT Launched In India At Rs 7.90 Lakh

Tata Motors has made headlines by launching the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variants of its popular CNG models, the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG. This strategic move positions Tata as the pioneer in the Indian automotive market to blend the eco-friendly CNG powertrain with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Pricing and Variants

The newly introduced variants have been priced competitively to attract a wide range of customers:

The Tiago iCNG AMT starts at INR 7.90 lakh, featuring multiple variants including the XTA at INR 7,89,900, the XZA Plus at INR 8,79,900, the XZA Plus DT at INR 8,89,900, and the XZA NRG at INR 8,79,900.

The Tigor iCNG AMT variants are priced slightly higher, starting with the XZA at INR 8,84,900 and the XZA Plus at INR 9,54,900.

All prices are ex-showroom, making these options accessible to a broad spectrum of customers seeking the dual benefits of CNG's cost efficiency and AMT's driving ease.

Unchanged Power, New Colors

Despite the introduction of the AMT gearbox, Tata Motors has retained the original powertrain specifications for both models. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, compatible with CNG, delivers a robust performance of 73 bhp and 95 Nm torque. For those who prefer manual control, the 5-speed manual transmission remains an option.

Adding to the excitement, Tata has refreshed the color palette for these models. The petrol Tiago now dazzles in Tornado Blue, and the Tiago NRG boasts a new Grassland Beige. The Tigor extends its elegance with the Meteor Bronze paint scheme, enhancing its visual appeal.

A Leap in CNG Technology

Tata Motors' initiative extends beyond mere transmissions and colors. Amit Kamat, the Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., emphasized the growing acceptance of CNG vehicles in India. He highlighted Tata's commitment to innovation with the introduction of industry-first twin-cylinder technology, which optimizes boot space without compromise, along with high-end features and direct CNG start technology.

This launch not only signifies Tata Motors' dedication to sustainable mobility solutions but also caters to the growing demand for automatic transmissions in the CNG segment, offering consumers the best of both worlds.