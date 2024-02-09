trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2719598
NewsAuto
TATA TIGOR

Tata Tigor, Tiago iCNG AMT Launched In India At Rs 7.90 Lakh

Tata Motors' launch of the Tiago and Tigor CNG models with AMT gearbox marks a significant milestone in the Indian automotive industry, showcasing a blend of eco-friendliness, technological innovation, and consumer convenience.

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tata Tigor, Tiago iCNG AMT Launched In India At Rs 7.90 Lakh

Tata Motors has made headlines by launching the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variants of its popular CNG models, the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG. This strategic move positions Tata as the pioneer in the Indian automotive market to blend the eco-friendly CNG powertrain with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Pricing and Variants

The newly introduced variants have been priced competitively to attract a wide range of customers:

The Tiago iCNG AMT starts at INR 7.90 lakh, featuring multiple variants including the XTA at INR 7,89,900, the XZA Plus at INR 8,79,900, the XZA Plus DT at INR 8,89,900, and the XZA NRG at INR 8,79,900.
The Tigor iCNG AMT variants are priced slightly higher, starting with the XZA at INR 8,84,900 and the XZA Plus at INR 9,54,900.

All prices are ex-showroom, making these options accessible to a broad spectrum of customers seeking the dual benefits of CNG's cost efficiency and AMT's driving ease.

Unchanged Power, New Colors

Despite the introduction of the AMT gearbox, Tata Motors has retained the original powertrain specifications for both models. The 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, compatible with CNG, delivers a robust performance of 73 bhp and 95 Nm torque. For those who prefer manual control, the 5-speed manual transmission remains an option.

Adding to the excitement, Tata has refreshed the color palette for these models. The petrol Tiago now dazzles in Tornado Blue, and the Tiago NRG boasts a new Grassland Beige. The Tigor extends its elegance with the Meteor Bronze paint scheme, enhancing its visual appeal.

A Leap in CNG Technology

Tata Motors' initiative extends beyond mere transmissions and colors. Amit Kamat, the Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., emphasized the growing acceptance of CNG vehicles in India. He highlighted Tata's commitment to innovation with the introduction of industry-first twin-cylinder technology, which optimizes boot space without compromise, along with high-end features and direct CNG start technology.

This launch not only signifies Tata Motors' dedication to sustainable mobility solutions but also caters to the growing demand for automatic transmissions in the CNG segment, offering consumers the best of both worlds.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?
DNA Video
DNA: Independents will become 'kingmakers' in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
DNA Video
DNA: PM slams Congress's 'cancel culture'
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress