Tata To Unveil At Least 2 BIG SUVs In January 2025 - What We Know So Far

Upcoming Tata SUV In 2025: Tata Motors is gearing up to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) lineup in 2025 with three key launches: the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, and Safari EV. Speculation also hints at the debut of the Altroz EV, an electric version of the popular hatchback. The production-ready Harrier EV and Sierra EV will make a debut at the Bharat Mobility Show, starting January 17, 2025. The Harrier EV is expected to hit the market by March, while the Sierra EV is scheduled for the latter half of the year. Here’s an overview of these upcoming Tata EVs:

Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV will be the third electric model based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform. This platform supports FWD, RWD, and AWD drivetrains and enables a range of up to 600 km. Although official specifications are yet to be revealed, the Harrier EV is expected to feature a 60kWh battery and dual electric motors.

Similar to some other Tata EVs, it will also offer advanced features like V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) charging. The design and interior will remain close to the concept version.

The Harrier EV is expected to be equipped with level-2 ADAS for advanced safety. Other safety features may include, 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera and more.

Positioned as Tata’s flagship EV, the Harrier EV is likely to be priced around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra EV

The Sierra will be available in both EV and ICE (internal combustion engine) variants. While the electric model will use the Acti.ev platform, the ICE version will be based on Tata’s new ATLAS architecture.

Reports suggest the Sierra EV may offer single and dual-motor configurations, with a range of up to 500 km. An AWD option will also be available. The ICE-powered Sierra is likely to feature Tata’s 1.5L Hyperion turbo petrol and 2.0L diesel engines.