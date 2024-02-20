trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723063
Technical Glitch Disrupt Services On Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line

 Efforts to rectify the technical snag at Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line were successful, with services returning to normalcy by 9:20 am.

 

Bengaluru Metro faced major disruptions today, February 20, due to a technical glitch on the purple line. Earlier this morning commuters faced significant disruptions due to a technical snag detected between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations. This issue led to trains operating at reduced speeds, causing delays that quickly affected the entire line. As a result, stations, particularly Majestic, witnessed a surge in crowds as passengers encountered difficulties with their commute.

Response from BMRCL

To alleviate the situation and manage the rush of commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) swiftly implemented measures. BMRCL  informed about the situation on its official X platform(Formerly Twitter). The post said, “Trains in purple line is running at a slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve this earliest. Inconvenience is regretted.”

 

Efforts to rectify the technical snag were successful, with services returning to normalcy by 9:20 am. However, the aftermath of the disruption persisted, affecting the regular schedules of metro trains. It was estimated that an additional half an hour would be required to stabilize the train operations fully.

