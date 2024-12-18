Terrifying Videos Of Cars Skidding On Black Ice Go Viral: 6 Essential Tips For Safe Snow Driving

How To Drive Safely In Snow: Driving in snow or black icy conditions can be dangerous. Recently, several videos of cars skidding on black ice in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, have surfaced on social media platforms, highlighting the risks of driving in such conditions. Black ice, a thin layer of ice on the road, is hazardous as it causes reduced tyre traction, making cars prone to skidding. Therefore, if you have plans to visit such places, here are 6 essential tips to help you drive safely.

1. Check Your Vehicle: Before your trip, proper preparation is a mandate. Ensure your car is ready for snowy or black icy conditions. A 4x4 SUV with winter or snow tyres would be a better and advisable choice to explore. Additionally, check tyres tread, brakes, wipers, lights and more.

2. Drive Slowly: Reduce your speed while driving on snow or ice. Sudden movements can cause your car to skid. Always maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

3. Use Low Gears: Drive in a lower gear to improve traction on black ice. Moreover, reduce tyre air pressure to further improve traction for safety.

4. Avoid Sudden Braking: Sudden braking could cause skidding. Do not slam on the brakes if you hit black ice. Instead, ease off the accelerator and steer gently in the direction you want to go.

5. Carry Essentials: Keep snow chains, an ice scraper, and a small shovel in your car. These tools can help if you get stuck. Carry extra warm clothes, food, and water for emergencies.

6. Walk The Obstacle: Walking the obstacle will give an idea of the conditions ahead. This way you can drive accordingly to pass through safely.