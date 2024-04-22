Tesla To Get New Feature; Check What Elon Musk Has Revealed

In a recent interaction with 'X' users, Elon Musk has confirmed about a feature that will connect Tesla to the X platform(formerly Twitter). Musk said on Sunday that Tesla car users will soon get an integrated experience with the X social media platform. When an 'X' user asked him whether the X app could be integrated into Tesla cars, Musk said - "Coming soon." This means that Tesla car owners will be able to use 'X' through a software update in the user interface (UI).

X Users's Reactions

A follower of Musk wrote on X platform wrote - “This is really good news. Right now, I can't read X notifications on my iPhone without any issues while on FSD (Full-Self Driving). Native ecosystem integration would be much better. "What will the Tesla UI for the X look like?"

However, some people did not like this idea (of integrating the X app into Tesla cars). An ex-user posted, “Engineering is a waste of time. There is no way one can actively use the application while driving and it is difficult to use while typing as one has to bend the back very awkwardly.

Social media users also demanded that Musk integrate Grok AI into Tesla cars as well. One of Musk's followers commented, "Don't forget the Grok inside the Tesla fleet too." It is noteworthy that Tesla can enter India soon. According to some media reports, Tesla has also started production of right hand drive cars in Germany.

Apart from this, Elon Musk was about to visit India. However, for now, he has postponed his trip. Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that he will not be able to visit India next week amid Tesla's important quarterly results. It is now expected that the Tesla owner will visit India by the end of this year.