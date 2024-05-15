Thieves cut cables from 9 Tesla EV charging stations in California

Thieves in California's Bay Area have turned their attention to the high-powered Tesla and other electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, seeking out the valuable copper inside the heavy-duty cables.

In a recent incident in Vallejo, the theft of cables from nine charging stations has not only left Tesla drivers stranded but has also resulted in significant financial losses due to the damage and repair costs incurred.

According to the NBC Bay Area report- Josh Beckler, a resident of Vallejo, was among the first to discover the incident on Mother’s Day morning. “It most likely happened in the night. We found it early morning,” Beckler said.

"They left five charging stations. Don’t know the exact quantity, but they made off with nearly 20 cables with nozzles. These cables are extremely heavy, suggesting that they could only transport a limited quantity at a time," he said.

The incident, which saw the cutting of cables at nine Tesla supercharging stations located behind a Vallejo Target store, was promptly reported to the local authorities early Sunday morning.

As per reports, it's not the first time when such an incident has occurred. “I think this is the second time, or third that these have been cut," John Brown III of American Canyon said.

The theft not only underscores the vulnerability of electric vehicle infrastructure to criminal activities but also raises concerns about the broader implications for sustainable transportation initiatives.