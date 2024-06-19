This Company Launches 'Dhoni Edition' SUV; Just 100 Units To Be Made; Check Details

Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition: Citroen India announces the launch of a special edition of its popular SUV, the C3 Aircross, named 'Dhoni Edition'. This exclusive edition is limited to only 100 units, each crafted to reflect Dhoni's iconic style and charisma.

The 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross embody Citroen's brand philosophy and commemorates India’s passion for cricket offering a unique and attractive option for consumers. It features a range of custom accessories and design elements, making it exclusive for cricket enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike.

It will come equipped with Dhoni decal, color coordinated seat covers as well as cushion pillow, seat belt cushion, illuminated sill plates and front dashcam. Additionally, every 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross will include a special Dhoni goodie in the glove box.

To exhilarate cricket aficionados, one of these 100 cars will contain an exclusive, signed glove by Dhoni himself, adding an element of surprise and excitement for the buyers.

Citroen India Statement

Commenting on the launch, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, said, “We are thrilled to unveil the exclusive 'Dhoni Edition' of the C3 Aircross, available in a limited run of only 100 units. This rare, limited edition is a unique tribute to Dhoni's legendary journey."

Price And Booking

The bookings for the 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross are open and can be booked at Citroën dealerships across India with range starting from INR 11.82 lakhs onwards. Moreover, the standard C3 Aircross range starts at 8.99 lakhs onwards.

Powertrain

No changes have been made to the powertrain. It comes equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 110PS/up to 205 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter.