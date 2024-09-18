2024 Kia Carnival Bookings: The 2024 Kia Carnival, now in its fourth generation, has been well-received by the market, with over 1,800 pre-orders on the first day of its bookings. Kia registered 1,822 pre-orders for the new Carnival, which is more than the 1,410 bookings the previous second-generation model received on its first day. Bookings for the new Kia Carnival Limousine began on September 16, 2024, with a deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, stated, “This is a proud moment for us, with the new Carnival setting new standards. We are confident the Carnival Limousine will redefine the segment. With its distinctive design, luxurious features, and segment-first technologies, the Carnival continues to push industry benchmarks." The 2024 Kia Carnival is scheduled to launch in India on October 3.

It's a three-row premium MPV, with captain seats in second-row features, while the third row includes a bench seat. Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, dual sunroofs, and heated and ventilated first and second-row seats. The safety net includes 8 airbags and a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) with 23 autonomous features. The MPV maintains its signature power-sliding doors.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 192 PS and 441 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will be imported into India, and as a result, it is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

At this price point, it will serve as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, while also being a premium option compared to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto.