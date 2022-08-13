Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most famous and loved hatchbacks in the Indian market, known for its easy handling and punchy engine. The Indian car maker recently launched its CNG version in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG. But have you ever wanted to see a better Swift? A version of it that is actually 'Swift' and can fulfill the need for speed? If yes, your ideas are in sync with the thoughts of Bimble design. They have digitally created a Maruti Suzuki Swift that is much more aggressive looking and ready to race with Hyper Bodykit. Moreover, the simple-looking car has been provided with multiple changes in its exterior design to add to the aggressive looks.

Getting into the design details, the first thing that attracts attention is its wider body with a bright paint scheme. Moreover, the hatchback has an overall lower body with the front bumper closer to the ground. The bumper also replaces the fog lamps with big air intakes up front. If put to use practically these air intakes might help the car have better aerodynamics. Furthermore, the bump merges in the side panels with fine curves giving it a muscular look. In addition, the headlamps with black colour give the car a more aggressive look.

Getting into the rear-end details, they have given the car big air intakes on the sides as well, adding to the width. The side air intake further fuses with the more muscular rear bumper, which is complemented by dark rear lights. Furthermore, adding to the racing persona, it gets a rear spoiler. The spoiler, if used practically, might provide it with the downforce needed at high speed.

Also read: 2022 Tata Safari facelift spotted testing ahead of launch, reveals BIG design updates

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a starting price of Rs 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market and goes up to Rs 8.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback receives power from an advanced K-series 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1197 cc. The engine gives out 66 kW of power and a peak torque of 113 Nm, revving the engine at 4400 rpm.