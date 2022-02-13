This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 gives Cafe Racer vibe, check pics

In India, Royal Enfield motorcycles are being used in many projects as a result of their rich heritage, fan following, simple architecture and ability to be easily repaired. We have seen some remarkable modifications to the Classic 350 and 500 not only in India, but also beyond our borders.

Today, we bring you another RE Classic 500 that has been converted into a cafe racer. Neev Motorcycles designed and built this bike, which features numerous design changes.

A new headlamp with a chrome rim is on the front, and a new front fender and aftermarket fork gators are also added. Custom-built, the tank features a unique paint job of pink and black, separated by gold stripes.

Along with the blacked-out fuel cap, it has a custom logo featuring the name 'Ka'. Besides the custom single seat, the motorcycle gets a racing-style cowl attached to a shortened frame at the tail end, and a custom LED taillight has been installed.

Foot-pegs have been mounted behind the thighs, paired with heel plates, and clip-on handlebars have replaced the stock handlebars to create a sportier riding position. In addition to the custom instrument console, the turn indicators are also aftermarket. On the right swing-arm is also a rear number plate holder.

Engine changes made to this bike are not known to us. But the stock Royal Enfield Classic 500 uses a fuel injected 499cc single cylinder engine that makes 27.2 PS of power and has a torque of 41.3 Nm. Royal Enfield Classic 500 is priced at Rs 2.02 lakhs (ex-showroom).

