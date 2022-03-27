This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath, watch video

Many motorcyclists enjoy customizing their bikes to stand out from the crowd and what better way than to turn your Bajaj Pulsar 220F into the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa. The Suzuki Hayabusa is also known as the "Dhoom bike" in India.

As shown in the video, Bittoo Bike Modification, a New Delhi-based customization shop, has converted a Suzuki Hayabusa that was previously a Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The modifications are good enough to trick non-bike enthusiasts into thinking it's a genuine Suzuki Hayabusa.

On the motorcycle, all of the body panels are new, and the original body panels from the Pulsar have been removed. The shop also installed twin Akrapovic exhausts which are both functional as well as a custom handlebar, tail light and front headlamp. The exhaust system is priced at Rs 10,000.

Read also: Delhi has emerged as the EV capital of India: Manish Sisodia

Despite having a single-cylinder engine, the Pulsar 220's exhaust note becomes significantly louder once the DB killers are removed. Still, it doesn't have the four-cylinder growl that the original Hayabusa is known for.

Besides the switchgear, the shop installed a new instrument cluster as well as a custom seat with a rear cowl. Also, the motorcycle was installed with upside-down forks.

Engine-wise, no changes have been made and the bike is still powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine generating 20.4 PS of power and 18.55 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The cost of this modification is around Rs 2 lakh, but such modifications are illegal in India and if caught, there is a very heavy fine.

Live TV

#mute