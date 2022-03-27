हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bajaj

This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath, watch video

This modified Bajaj pulsar 220F gets a functional dual Akrapovic exhausts system with removable dB killers and is powered by a 220cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

This Suzuki Hayabusa is actually a modified Bajaj 220F underneath, watch video
Image For representation

Many motorcyclists enjoy customizing their bikes to stand out from the crowd and what better way than to turn your Bajaj Pulsar 220F into the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa. The Suzuki Hayabusa is also known as the "Dhoom bike" in India.

As shown in the video, Bittoo Bike Modification, a New Delhi-based customization shop, has converted a Suzuki Hayabusa that was previously a Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The modifications are good enough to trick non-bike enthusiasts into thinking it's a genuine Suzuki Hayabusa.

On the motorcycle, all of the body panels are new, and the original body panels from the Pulsar have been removed. The shop also installed twin Akrapovic exhausts which are both functional as well as a custom handlebar, tail light and front headlamp. The exhaust system is priced at Rs 10,000.

Read also: Delhi has emerged as the EV capital of India: Manish Sisodia

Despite having a single-cylinder engine, the Pulsar 220's exhaust note becomes significantly louder once the DB killers are removed. Still, it doesn't have the four-cylinder growl that the original Hayabusa is known for.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vampvideo (@vampvideo5)

Besides the switchgear, the shop installed a new instrument cluster as well as a custom seat with a rear cowl.  Also, the motorcycle was installed with upside-down forks.

Engine-wise, no changes have been made and the bike is still powered by a 220cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine generating 20.4 PS of power and 18.55 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The cost of this modification is around Rs 2 lakh, but such modifications are illegal in India and if caught, there is a very heavy fine.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BajajBajaj Pulsar 220FSuzukiSuzuki Hayabusa
Next
Story

Bengaluru International Airport awarded ‘Best’ at the Wings India 2022

Must Watch

PT28M18S

Mann Ki Baat: India has achieved export target of Rs 30 lakh crore, says PM Modi