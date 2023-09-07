Top 10 Best-Selling SUVs In India: Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch And More

India is a market obsessed with SUVs, and the sales numbers of four-wheelers have proved it time and again. SUVs started to become popular in India almost a decade back, when Ford launched its EcoSport in the country, making it the most popular compact SUV of its time. Then Hyundai Creta made the mid-size SUV segment popular with its launch in 2015. Ever since, almost all the manufacturers have entered this space of small SUVs, which commands more than 80% of the total SUV sales in India, and more than 30% of the overall car sales.

August 2023 was no different as compact SUVs, Mid-Size SUVs and the newly popularized Sub-Compact SUVs ruled the sales chart. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza remained the best-selling SUV, followed closely by the Tata Punch, which replaced the Tata Nexon is the most popular Tata Motors car in India. Handful of cars from Hyundai and Mahindra kept these two automakers in the competition as well. Here's a look at the top 10 selling SUVs in India in August 2023:

Top 10 Selling SUVs in India

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 14,572 units

2. Tata Punch: 14,523 units

3. Hyundai Creta: 13,832 units

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: 11,818 units

5. Hyundai Venue: 10,948 units

6. Kia Seltos: 10,698 units

7. Mahindra Scorpio-N: 9,898 units

8. Mahindra Bolero: 9,092 units

9. Tata Nexon: 8,049 units

10. Hyundai Exter: 7,430 units



As seen in the list, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza continues to maintain its top spot and recorded 14,572 units sales, a minor decrease of 4.09% as compared to the same month last year. On the second spot, Tata Punch secured the second spot with 14,523 units sold, only 50 units short of Maruti Brezza. Tata Motors recorded a massive 20.96% growth as compared to August 2022, and also replaced Tata Nexon as its best selling product.



At the third place is the Hyundai Creta, with 13,832 units sold, at 9.98% YoY growth, also making it the best selling mid-size SUV in the country. Interestingly, the top 3 spots are secured by cars from three body segments. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara made an impressive entry into the market, capturing the fourth position with 11,818 units sold.

At the fifth and sixth spots are the newly launched Hyundai Venue and Kia Seltos, both of which received a facelift recently. Both managed to sell more than 10,000 units in the month of August 2023, the completing the list of SUVs with over 10k monthly sales.



At the 7th and 8th spots are two Mahindra SUVs, the Mahindra Scorpio and Bolero, with 9,898 and 9,092 units sold, respectively. The Tata Nexon and Hyundai Exter completed the top 10 list with 8,049 and 7,430 units sold, respectively.